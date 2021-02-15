NATIONAL

Logistics firm’s staffer threatened to rape, kill: journalist

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: A journalist has accused a rider from a transport and logistics startup of threatening to rape and kill her.

Hello @bykeapk one of your riders just threatened to rape and kill me. Wondering if your complaint chat box actually works. because I haven’t [received] any response yet,” Zebunnisa Burki said in a tweet Sunday night, tagging the company’s Twitter handle.

Responding to the message shortly after it was sent, the company said: “Hello Zebunnisa, we truly apologies for the inconvenience this may have caused you. Kindly share your registered number with us via DM along with the booking details.”

The journalist later shared an update, saying she had managed to get in touch with the company’s complaint centre and added Bykea had permanently removed the man from their service.

In a follow-up tweet sent Monday, Burki said: “The @bykeapk people (staff and management) have been very extremely helpful and have taken this as seriously as one would have wanted. Thank you to everyone who helped and messaged.”

The company is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

