Female students barred from sitting in front seats of vans in Mansehra

'This is not a human rights issue,' claims a traffic police press release

By News Desk

The Mansehra Traffic Police has issued controversial directives wherein they have barred female students and women from sitting in the front seats of Suzuki vans used by public transporters across the district.

According to a press release issued by the police department, the measures have been taken after listening to the complaints of concerned parents who reported the harassment of schoolchildren, particularly girls, at the hands of van drivers who provide them pick-and-drop services.

“We have imposed restrictions on the travel of the girl students in the front seats of school vans in pursuance of the local culture and tradition,” Muddasar Zia, the traffic police inspector, told journalists.

The media report suggests that the drivers use the fact that the front compartment of the van is usually partitioned, such that the rear passengers cannot see what happens in the front and vice versa.

The drivers involved in the violation will be fined and may face legal action. Traffic wardens have been directed to ensure that female students, except for minors, do not travel to school and back home seated in the front seats of the vans.

However, some social media users see the move as discrimination against women and female students.

Pakistan has been making more concerted efforts to tackle the harassment of females within the country. Earlier this month, Punjab Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gillani had said that 12 government officers have been removed from service under the Harassment Act, 2020.
In a statement, she had said that workplace harassment has always challenged the autocracy of females as a workforce. To revitalise the energies of 51 per cent of the population ought to be the main agenda of every organisation, she had added.

“To provide secure environment to the females at the workplace, Punjab ombudsperson is on its toes to deal with every obstacle that comes in their way,” she had maintained, adding that during the year 2020, a number of cases of harassment were received, which is an alarming yet a positive sign that at least women are no longer afraid of anyone and are having serious concerns about their safety at the workplace.

After conducting detailed inquiries, fulfilling all the legal aspects of received cases and multiple hearings from both sides 12 officers were removed from service, which is the highest penalty, the ombudsperson had said.

