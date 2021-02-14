Female students barred from sitting in front seats of vans in Mansehra

The Mansehra Traffic Police has issued controversial directives wherein they have barred female students and women from sitting in the front seats of Suzuki vans used by public transporters across the district.
According to a press release issued by the police department, the measures have been taken after listening to the complaints of concerned parents who reported the harassment of schoolchildren, particularly girls, at the hands of van drivers who provide them pick-and-drop services.
“We have imposed restrictions on the travel of the girl students in the front seats of school vans in pursuance of the local culture and tradition,” Muddasar Zia, the traffic police inspector, told journalists.
The media report suggests that the drivers use the fact that the front compartment of the van is usually partitioned, such that the rear passengers cannot see what happens in the front and vice versa.
The drivers involved in the violation will be fined and may face legal action. Traffic wardens have been directed to ensure that female students, except for minors, do not travel to school and back home seated in the front seats of the vans.
However, some social media users see the move as discrimination against women and female students.
