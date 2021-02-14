HEADLINES

AJK president pins hope on President Joe Biden for Kashmir resolution

Pakistan will not compromise on the Kashmir issue as the hearts of 22 crore people in Pakistan beat with their Kashmiri sisters and brothers, the AJK president says

By APP

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the residents of Jammu and Kashmir expect new US President Joe Biden to play the role of a true world leader and help resolve the Kashmir conflict.

Addressing the “Meet the Press” program of the Karachi Press Club on Sunday, he said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were willing to accept any offer of third-party mediation for a peaceful and just solution for the Kashmir issue, provided the Kashmiris are included in the mediation process as the largest party in the dispute.

“We hope that the Biden government will ask India to stop the massacre in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to restore the human rights of the Kashmiris, including their right to self-determination which is obligatory by the United Nations,” he said.

The president of the AJK, while responding to several questions from journalists, said that the state of Pakistan will not compromise on the Kashmir issue as the hearts of 22 crore people in Pakistan beat with their Kashmiri sisters and brothers.

“Our real concern is that our efforts are not fruitful, because the United States is silent, the British Parliament is talking, but its Prime Minister is silent, Russia is not talking about Kashmir.

“We also firmly believe that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of the international situation and whatever India does, will continue their struggle to gain their freedom and liberty,” Khan said.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the Kashmir people got rid of the slavery of the Maharaja government and now they have been fighting India for the past 73 years and shed their blood for freedom. No power on earth can stop them from seeking freedom and liberty.

On the situation of the occupied Kashmir, the state president said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only waged a war against the Kashmir people but also imported hundreds of thousands of Hindus from all over India to settle in Kashmir.

Modi planned to add six to seven million Hindus to the existing 14 million Kashmir population to turn the Muslim majority into a minority, he added.

Later, the AJK president visited the Indus Hospital Karachi, and in addition to being given an overview of the modern medical facilities provided to the poor patients there, he also met the staff and patients of the hospital.

He noted that Indus Hospital has established a network of its healthcare facilities throughout the country, including Azad Kashmir, and in addition to providing medical facilities to poor and deserving people, nationwide awareness is being created about communicable and non-communicable diseases, what a great national service.

APP

