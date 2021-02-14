Unwelcome summers

Waves of summer season in Pakistan with extreme heat are about to begin in coming month. Which is a very tough season for the people of some areas in Balochistan to abide, lacking fundamental facilities. Residents of Turbat, Gawadar and Panjgur unwelcome summertime , because are subjected to the trouble the most owing to some geological reasons and crisis of rudimentary needs.

Despite being the host district of the mega project (CPEC), Gawadar confront with a profound scarcity of water and power throughout the city. In this sense, Summertime is a tough part of public lives in Gawadar. On the other hand, Turbat city has been counted the hottest place in Pakistan last year. Wherein, people face 18 to 20 hours load shedding. Moreover, the residents of Panjgur are either sailing on the same boat enduring the torridity of rocky mountains and falling short of basic amenities. The fact can never be denied that , nature speaks in its own tone. However, human being is a slender-bodied creature needs active preservation by hock or by crock.

Finally, I urge the Chief minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal khan to become raucous and more vigilant against such growing issues. Our expectations will always await your valuable services. We wish a peaceful, prosperous and developed Balochistan in future perspective.

NABEEL HUSSAIN

KECH