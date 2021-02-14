Punishing the victims?

The traffic police of KPK Mansehra district barred females from sitting in front seats of school vans as they received complaints from parents about their children being harassed by drivers. The law of nature is to punish the one who is culpable. Dishearteningly, in our country the case is reversed. Despite arresting and punishing the harassers and ensuring females to sit safely wherever they wish to sit, the females are barred to sit in front. As if instead of sentencing the culprit, the victim is punished. Similarly, when a female was harassed sexually in front of her children in the country; talking against the criminal, the public instead blamed the victim. The justice system in the country is not at the direction that it is supposed to be. Can a country run if the victims are blamed instead of culpable ones?

Farahnaz

Turbat