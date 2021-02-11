No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US State Dept

The United States has said that there is no change in its policy on Jammu and Kashmir and that it still considers the region as a disputed territory between Pakistan and India.

“I want to be very clear there has been no change in U.S. policy in the region,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, clarifying the views expressed in a tweet from the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department which welcomed the resumption of 4G mobile internet in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We welcome the resumption of 4G mobile internet in India’s Jammu and Kashmir. This marks an important step for local residents and we look forward to continued political & economic progress to restore normalcy in J&K,” tweeted the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department.

Earlier this week, India ended an 18-month-long ban on high-speed internet services in occupied Kashmir, where opposition to the Indian rule has deepened after New Delhi revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status in August 2019.

According to a 2019 Congressional Research Service report of August 2019, a longstanding goal of U.S. policy in South Asia has been to prevent India-Pakistan conflict from escalating to inter-state war. This meant the United States has sought to avoid actions that overtly favoured either party. Over the past decade, however, Washington has grown closer to India while relations with Pakistan continue to be viewed as clouded by mistrust, CRS report said.

Moreover, senior officials of the Biden administration, including the US president, had issued statements regarding their gradual changes in their policy towards the Asian region, wherein these changes were indicative of a shift away from Afghanistan and Pakistan, and a reliance on India to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Spokesperson Price said the US was closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border and was concerned about Beijing’s “attempts to intimidate its neighbours”.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this month, President Biden had a telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and underscored his desire to fight together against the scourge of global terrorism and to “defend democratic institutions and norms around the world”.

However, Price’s statements clarified that the United States was not insensitive to the stance of Pakistan in the matter. Moreover, while US President Joe Biden has yet to call Prime Minister Imran Khan, State Secretary Antony Blinken has communicated with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and reiterated the US desire to strengthen ties with Pakistan.

On a question related to Twitter shutting down some accounts in India, Price said, “Well, I think what I would say generally is that around the world — and this goes back to what I was saying before — we are committed to supporting democratic values, including freedom of expression”.

Furthermore, he stated: “I think when it comes to Twitter’s policies, we’d have to refer you to Twitter itself.”

Responding to a similar question, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference: “We always have concerns about crackdowns on freedom of speech, freedom of expression happening around the world and when it doesn’t allow people to communicate and peacefully protest.”

Last month, US Defence Secretary General Lloyd J. Austin said at his confirmation hearing last month that Pakistan remains an “essential US partner” in the region.

Separately, Senior Vice President at the Council for Foreign Relations James M. Lindsay noted that the US has had “a longstanding relationship with Islamabad”, although recently both sides had developed “lots of differences and grievances”.