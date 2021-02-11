NATIONAL

Pakistan successfully test fires surface-to-surface missile

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting land and sea targets with “high precision” up to 490 kilometers (about 280 miles) away.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the Babur cruise missile was “launched from a state-of-the-art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle.”

This is the third successful experiment of the year by the army which since January has launched Shaheen-III and Ghaznavi (Hatf-III) ballistic missiles.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the military leadership congratulated the team of scientists and engineers over the successful launch of the missile.

The country’s nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from India, which also routinely conducts missile tests.

Sports

Pakistan hopes to carry Test form into T20s against South Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan aims to capitalise on its 2-0 victory in the Test series against South Africa when it takes on the Proteas in the...

ATC sends four lawyers on judicial remand for storming IHC building

SHC directs PPP leader to cooperate with NAB in graft case

ECP to hold Senate elections on March 3

