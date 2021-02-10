Zong network temporarily disrupted countrywide

LAHORE: Mobile data network operator Zong went down in major cities across the country on Wednesday afternoon.
The issue came to light after customers complained of slow browsing and being unable to make or receive calls on Twitter. Customers based in Lahore said that they were facing issues making calls, while others inquired if the signal issues were a result of maintenance work.
Users said that Zong WiFi devices were also malfunctioning.
@Zongers why facing zong call issues in Lahore?
— Noman Ejaz (@nomanejaz32) February 10, 2021
@Zongers dear is any maintaince work going on Lahore Cannal? signals sudden goes down and no network msg appears and sudden back. Zong device are same mostly showing 3g before its was 4g
— Muhammad Omar Farooq (@ahaomar) February 10, 2021
Pakistan Today reached out to Zong, which confirmed that there had been a disruption in services.
“Due to unexpected commercial power outage, Zong network services were temporarily down in some areas; however, the power issue has been resolved and services have been restored, a spokesperson for Zong said.
Why Zong network stuck today phone show 3G while phone also 4G seriously i am sad today because i am not playing pubg today .I tell you something about me ,i adicted on pubg everyday and also missing today chikendinner on pubg because i am very hungry today …plrase slove this problem early 🙏🙏🙏 From Muzaffar Garh
😂 tmhara kuch ni ho skta bhi
🤦♂😂
🥺😒same here
Bakwas service 4G services not yet restored in Sialkot…
Why zong Network error in dunga bunga
Issue not resolved yet in Multan by zing
Issue not resolved
Issue not resolved yet in Taxila pof wah
Issue not resolved yet in Taxila
Madarchood zong wale aj hi ke din gand marwani thi inko
Today I disappointed zong network 😎
Bc sahi kero internet ko, har jagah baji ka rishta. Nahi deya kero bharwo
Issue not resolved in KARACHI too
Muzaffarabad myn b baji dy ry hn zong walyy.. bharwoo pehly e tumhari maa ki ….. Idr chalta ni internet oper sy or or gand marwaya kro kuttyo kuttyo pan dyo siryo