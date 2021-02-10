NATIONAL

Zong network temporarily disrupted countrywide

By Staff Report
LAHORE: Mobile data network operator Zong went down in major cities across the country on Wednesday afternoon.

The issue came to light after customers complained of slow browsing and being unable to make or receive calls on Twitter. Customers based in Lahore said that they were facing issues making calls, while others inquired if the signal issues were a result of maintenance work.

Users said that Zong WiFi devices were also malfunctioning.

Pakistan Today reached out to Zong, which confirmed that there had been a disruption in services.

“Due to unexpected commercial power outage, Zong network services were temporarily down in some areas; however, the power issue has been resolved and services have been restored, a spokesperson for Zong said.

 

 

