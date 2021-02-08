12 govt officers removed over harassment in Punjab

Punjab Ombudsperson Rukhsana Gillani has said 12 government officers have been removed from service under the Harassment Act, 2020.

In a statement, she said that workplace harassment has always challenged the autocracy of females as a workforce. To revitalise the energies of 51 per cent of the population ought to be the main agenda of every organisation, she added.

“To provide secure environment to the females at workplace, Punjab ombudsperson is on its toes to deal with every obstacle that comes in their way,” she further said, adding that during the year 2020, a number of cases of harassment were received, which is an alarming yet a positive sign that at least women are no longer afraid of anyone and are having serious concerns about their safety at workplace.

After conducting detailed inquiries, fulfilling all the legal aspects of received cases and multiple hearings from both sides 12 officers were removed from service, which is the highest penalty, the ombudsperson said.