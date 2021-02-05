Praise the paperwork 

There has been wide talk of the first-ever paperless budget in the Indian media circle. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has gone paperless to present the latest Indian Budget. According to the media sources, Ms. Sitharaman had used a tablet for the Budget session. Even then, it is all about all the ifs and buts related to the budget. Even though there have been various factors like the corona pandemic quoted as reasons for the digital budget, the underlying need for the deep-rooted paperwork cannot be denied anymore. True to form, the salient features like letters, scripts, paperwork, et cetera in general add to the beauty of any language spoken in the world. I was fortunate enough to get to the rudiments of the languages like Tamil and English as I had been greatly attracted to the letters and the grammar of these languages all through my schooldays in my native areas like Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Korkai and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s. Going digital is not a wrong precedent but should not spell doomsday to the written and printed forms of any language out there. In fact we human species have the natural tendency to sense everything right from breathing to eating all for our wellbeing. Any physical existence can make humans much humaner in terms of life and compassion. This is true of even those sages who desperately need the existence of Nature around to be in the right frame of mind. So to speak, there have been strong historic backgrounds behind all the languages spoken around the world. In my opinion, there have been interesting endless epics and stories in languages like English and Tamil for example. All things considered, countries and the powers that be should adhere to the paperwork as norms though technologically improved in order to make the work free of all the glitches. As a recap, the ballot papers have been considered to be genuinely tamper-proof across the world up till now.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai