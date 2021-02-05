Opinion

Kashmir Solidarity Day

By Editor's Mail
5th Feb is known as Kashmir day and it is a national holiday in Pakistan each year and it focuses on showing Pakistani people’s support and unity with the people who are living in the occupied Kashmir. As a national holiday , the occasion is packed by public processions and once-minute  silence is observed all over the country besides this special program are held to demonstrate complete solidarity with Kashmiris. who lost their lives always making processions and fighting for their freedom . furthermore, Kashmir day was first proposed by Qazi Hussain Ahmed of the Jammat-e-Islami party in Pakistan in 1990. Also in 1991 , the Ex prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif called for a “Kashmir solidarity day strike “. Moreover , the present Kashmir Solidarity Day was started by the Pakistan minister in 2004 .

If we see the history of Kashmir , it was a part of subcontinent before partition . When Pakistan and India got separated, then the issues of Kashmir started . Simultaneously, India and Pakistan claim that Kashmir belongs to them and unfortunately , which has been a bone of contention since 1947.

Thus , the Kashmir issue remainds an international dispute today and this day reminds Kashmiris; Pakistan will never leave them at the mercy of circumstances.

Nazish Bashir

Kech

