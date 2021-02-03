HEADLINES

Fawad Chaudhry announces huge scholarships for top students

Fawad Chaudhry that Rs10,000 per month will be awarded to 10 matric toppers of each district

By News Desk

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced new scholarships in Pakistan on Wednesday, wherein Rs10,000 per month will be awarded to 10 matric toppers from each district.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, which was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed.

During the meeting, he said that Rs10,000 per month will be awarded to 10 matric toppers of each district, while the FA planned to give Rs12,000 per month to the first 10 toppers of each district.

Additionally, the minister brought up dialysis machines, in which regard he said: “The manufacturing of dialysis machines would be commencing soon in the country”.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan will start making health devices from this year in the country. “Bringing an electronic vehicle is a great achievement for us,” he added.

Separately, in a tweet, the science minister said that over 100,000 people would have access to the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming days.

The federal minister stated that the Covid-19 vaccination drive has been started from and 40,000 health workers will be vaccinated today.

In addition, more than 100,000 people would be vaccinated daily in the coming days, he added.

Chaudhry Fawad said that after the Chinese vaccine `Sinopharm’, the next COVID-19 vaccine `AstraZeneca’ would be available in Pakistan within a few weeks.

News Desk
