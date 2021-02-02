HEADLINES

Sindh education minister says schools will close if cases increase

The positivity rate in colleges stands at 1.9 per cent, while it is at 5.9 per cent in schools

By News Desk

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, a day after the schools reopened across the country, said that the province may close its educational institutes once more if the number of cases increases.

“Parents who do not want to send their children to schools can refrain from it. Also, the administration can’t ensure SOPs’ implementation; the parents should play their part in it as well,” the education minister said at a press conference.

He added that the schools were only allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity in a bid to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and that the government had conducted coronavirus tests in the schools and colleges before they reopened.

The minister further said that four colleges had been shut down due to the high number of cases. The positivity rate in colleges stands at 1.9 per cent, while it is at 5.9 per cent in schools.

Sharing further statistics, he said that the government had conducted 11,845 tests in the province’s schools’ and from them, 546 came positive. “As the minister, I want the education department to improve.”

News Desk
News Desk

