Botched Allama Iqbal statue removed from public park

The statue was made by the maalis, says the PHA chairman

By News Desk

A statue of the poet of the East, after having facing heavy backlash on social media, is being removed from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and will be returned after improvements have been made to it, the Lahore Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) announced on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the PHA said that the statue would be improved and returned to the park.

A picture was shared on Twitter by a person, showing a group of workers uprooting the boundary fence surrounding the sculpture. “After going viral on social media, Iqbal’s structure is being uprooted,” he wrote.

Moreover, the PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani had said that the statue had been built by the parks’ workers due to their love for the poet.

“Dear, this is prepared by maalis at their own, they made it in sheer love for Iqbal and to pay homage from their heart. Authority didn’t approve or even paid a single penny for it,” he wrote on Twitter.

Yasir said that since the structure was built by the gardeners out of their own pocket money, no action will be taken against them. However, he said that clear directives had been issued to ensure that no sculpture is built inside the park without the park management’s permission.

Social media was alit, as netizens took to offering their comments on the statue. Some people called the carving an ‘evidence of nepotism’ while others asked the deputy commissioner to remove the sculpture as it was a “disgrace” to see.

A social media user posted a picture of the oversized bust with a caption criticising its artistic accuracy. “There’s nothing wrong in this but it doesn’t look like Allama Iqbal,” she pointed out.

Some appraised the courage of those who approved it, while others commented that they are glad Iqbal is not alive to see the moment.

The post went viral in a span of a few hours, with Twitterati barraging the provincial authorities with the demand to replace it as soon as possible.

However, it turns out that the sculpture was made in good faith by well-meaning people.

HEADLINES

Opp does not have ‘the guts to resign’, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), lack the "courage and character" and needed to...

Cases against 241 ‘illegal’ housing schemes in Lahore

Sindh education minister says schools will close if cases increase

Botched Allama Iqbal statue removed from public park

