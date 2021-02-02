Opp on same page on long march to Islamabad: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that all members parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have agreed on holding an anti-government long march to Islamabad.

Talking to reporters, she said that PML-N and other PDM parties firmly believe in tendering resignations from the legislative assemblies. In this regard, a final decision will be taken in the upcoming meeting on February 4, she said.

Maryam further said that anything going against the Constitution will be unaccepted by the opposition parties.

In December, the opposition parties while demanding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to quit by January 31, warned of a long march to the capital.

In a media talk, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if the government refused to quit by that time, a meeting of the PDM’s leadership on February 1 will announce a long march towards Islamabad, the date of which will also be decided during the meeting.

As part of the anti-government movement, Fazl said that lawmakers from PDM member parties in the national and provincial assemblies will hand in their resignations to their party leaders by December 31.