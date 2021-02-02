NATIONAL

Opp on same page on long march to Islamabad: Maryam

By INP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that all members parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have agreed on holding an anti-government long march to Islamabad.

Talking to reporters, she said that PML-N and other PDM parties firmly believe in tendering resignations from the legislative assemblies. In this regard, a final decision will be taken in the upcoming meeting on February 4, she said.

Maryam further said that anything going against the Constitution will be unaccepted by the opposition parties.

In December, the opposition parties while demanding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to quit by January 31, warned of a long march to the capital.

In a media talk, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that if the government refused to quit by that time, a meeting of the PDM’s leadership on February 1 will announce a long march towards Islamabad, the date of which will also be decided during the meeting.

As part of the anti-government movement, Fazl said that lawmakers from PDM member parties in the national and provincial assemblies will hand in their resignations to their party leaders by December 31.

Previous articleAustralia’s tour of South Africa postponed due to coronavirus
Next articleBotched Allama Iqbal statue removed from public park
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Opp does not have ‘the guts to resign’, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), lack the " courage and character" and needed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh education minister says schools will close if cases increase

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, a day after the schools reopened across the country, said that the province may close its educational institutes once...
Read more
HEADLINES

Botched Allama Iqbal statue removed from public park

A statue of the poet of the East, after having facing heavy backlash on social media, is being removed from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and will...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four TikTokers gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI: Three men and a woman were gunned down near Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi's Garden area early Tuesday morning, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reports lowest one-day rise in Covid-19 cases in three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported its lowest one-day rise in coronavirus infections since November when the second wave of the pandemic swept the nation...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC moved against CSS 2019 result

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairperson to submit a response on a petition seeking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Botched Allama Iqbal statue removed from public park

A statue of the poet of the East, after having facing heavy backlash on social media, is being removed from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and will...

Opp on same page on long march to Islamabad: Maryam

Australia’s tour of South Africa postponed due to coronavirus

Four TikTokers gunned down in Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.