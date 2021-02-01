Tariq Fawad Malik ready to appear before commission in Broadsheet case

Former Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot officer Tariq Fawad Malik, considered as one of the main players in the Broadsheet LLC scandal, has agreed to appear before the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission if the federal government requires him to.

Malik told a local news outlet that he had nothing to hide and would appear before the inquiry commission. “The agreement between NAB and Broadsheet LLC was mutual and the accountability watchdog duly signed it,” Malik said. “The NAB is answerable for signing the agreement.”

Malik maintained that he has done “nothing wrong” and that it was Broadsheet which failed to meet its goals.

He also claimed that Pakistan’s lawyers had followed the “wrong advice”, which is why they “failed at every front” and ended up losing the case in the London High Court.

Reportedly, Malik is the person who convinced the then National Accountabilty Bureau (NAB) chairman, General (r) Muhammad Amjad, that he could utilise the UK-based firm to return looted wealth to the country.