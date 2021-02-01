PIA issues new instructions for flight crew after two stewards disappear

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a fresh code of conduct for its crewmembers following the disappearance of two flight stewards in Canada.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the office of flight services’ general manager, cabin crew is required to deposit their passports with a station manager after immigration and customs formalities.

The passports will be returned at the time of check-in on departing flights.

In addition, the management of the hotel booked for crewmembers’ accommodation will ensure timely check-in of the crew and report immediately to the airlines in case of the absence of a member.

The crewmembers have been further directed to restrict their movement due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the crew will not be allowed to stay out of the hotel at night.

The instructions come as two flight attendants slipped away in Canada. A PIA flight steward (undisclosed identity) went missing in Toronto soon after flight PK-798 landed there on Friday.