Land grabbing 

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Sunday unveiled that the government had recovered Rs 210 billion from land grabbers, 36 of which belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). Illegally occupied state land worth billions of rupees had been retrieved from PMLN’s stalwarts including Khuram Dastagir, Senator Chaudhary Taveer, Javed Hashmi, Khawaja Asif, Abid Sher Ali, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Daniyal Aziz, Jave Latif and others, he said. Addressing a press conference here at Press information Department (PID), he said that these people had been using political influences to occupy the government property, which caused huge financial loss to the national exchequer. PML-N’s Chief Nawaz Sharif, he said, had introduced the politics of ‘changa manga’ and use of money in it to get personal benefits. Through a rapid anti corruption drive, the incumbent government succeeded to make these recoveries from the thieves who had been looting and plundering the national kitty during previous regimes. Shahzad Akbar said that the government would utilize this money to introduce universal health insurance in Punjab to provide free health facilities to citizens. Punjab government and its anti corruption department had made outstanding role in anti corruption drive which would continue in future efficiently, he said. Speaking about the narrative of parties included in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that the purpose of their protests was just to defend their looted money and get NROs. Talking on senate elections, he said that the government had tabled a constitutional amendment bill in national assembly for open balloting, adding, the opposition parties had the opportunity to vote in its favor if they were sincere in transparency of the electoral process otherwise they should present their logic to the people for opposing it.

Sohail Ali Khan

Islamabad