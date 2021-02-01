Opinion

Deforestation 

By Editor's Mail
Forests cover more than a quarter of Earth’s land surface. These forests areas provide food, medicine, shelter and so on. A 2017 report by scientists at the University of Maryland showed that the tropics lost about 61.000 square miles of forests in 2017_ an area the size of Bangladesh. The Guardian reported that every second, a chunk of forest equivalent to the size of a soccer field is lost. The mentioned amounts are pretty shocking that need proper attention before it is too late. Trees also absorb corbon dioxide and provide oxygen for living creatures. Tropic trees alone are estimated to provide about 23% of the climate change. There are different factors that cause deforestation. Mostly forests are found in rural areas because near cities forests have already been cleared for construction works. The forest areas that exist in rural areas, their residents chop down trees to meet their daily needs because of not having access to natural gas. Everyone can do their part to curb deforestation. Cleared areas of land must be planted again. It should be the responsibility of every state to implement strict laws on cutting down trees and the people that cut down trees for cooking and shelter must be provided alternatives.

Meer Afzal 

Hub

