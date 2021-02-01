Corruption galore

Unbridled corruption seems to have been gaining its ground in Pakistan. Corruption-free-Pakistan now appears to be a pipedream. “ Say No To Corruption” is meant to perhaps say nothing to corruption here—let it grow by leaps and bounds.

Claiming to put an end to rampant corruption in Pakistan within 90 days and bring back the looted money siphoned off in foreign bank accounts, the PTI government has failed miserably from its start to make any dent in rife curroption in the country. Mentioning in its current report of 2020, The Transparency International has said that corruption has increased four times in Pakistan. And out of 180 nations, Pakistan is ranked at 124 and its score is 31, despite the extraordinary efforts of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claiming to have recovered Rs363billion in the last two years and the Public Account Committee which has also claimed to have recovered Rs 300bn in last two years.

To end corruption in Pakistan, PTI government should shun from cosmetic or perfunctory measures and take some serious and concrete efforts in this regard.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur