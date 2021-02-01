Dragging court into political matters harms it: IHC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah on Monday said that “the court abstains from interfering in cases of political nature” as “dragging the court into political matters causes harm to it”.

The IHC CJ made these remarks during a hearing regarding a petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary.

In this regard, Justice Minallah observed that declaring a public office holder ineligible would also cause harm to the Constitution.

“[Even] if people elect the wrong representatives, matters relating to the eligibility and ineligibility should be decided outside the court.”

In his defence, the federal minster stated that this was a case of blackmail and needs to be dismissed. Moreover, he asserted that the petitioner should be fined.

The IHC, in this regard, announced that it would issue a joint verdict on all petitions related to the eligibility of public office holders on March 9.