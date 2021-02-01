HEADLINES

Dragging court into political matters harms it: IHC

Justice Minallah says declaring a public office holder ineligible would also cause harm to the Constitution

By News Desk

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah on Monday said that “the court abstains from interfering in cases of political nature” as “dragging the court into political matters causes harm to it”.

The IHC CJ made these remarks during a hearing regarding a petition seeking disqualification of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary.

In this regard, Justice Minallah observed that declaring a public office holder ineligible would also cause harm to the Constitution.

“[Even] if people elect the wrong representatives, matters relating to the eligibility and ineligibility should be decided outside the court.”

In his defence, the federal minster stated that this was a case of blackmail and needs to be dismissed. Moreover, he asserted that the petitioner should be fined.

The IHC, in this regard, announced that it would issue a joint verdict on all petitions related to the eligibility of public office holders on March 9.

Previous articleParty will tender resignations when PDM leaders decide: JUI-F
Next articleArabic language bill sails through Senate
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Arabic language bill sails through Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday passed the 'Compulsory Teaching of Arabic Language Bill, 2020', which aims at making the teaching of Arabic compulsory for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Party will tender resignations when PDM leaders decide: JUI-F

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Monday has said that the party has its resignations at the ready and would...
Read more
HEADLINES

It is time for Opp to be held accountable by ECP, says premier

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has provided sufficient evidence of its funding sources to the Election Commission...
Read more
NATIONAL

Azhar self-isolates after contracting coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar went into isolation on Monday after contracting coronavirus. "I have tested positive...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh govt lying about vaccine procurement: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, while announcing a large development package for Karachi, said that the provincial government was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senior Afghan official survives bomb attack in Kabul, police say

KABUL: An Afghan peace ministry official suffered light injuries in a bomb blast in the capital Kabul on Monday, police said, the latest in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Azhar self-isolates after contracting coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar went into isolation on Monday after contracting coronavirus. "I have tested positive...

Sindh govt lying about vaccine procurement: Asad Umar

Senior Afghan official survives bomb attack in Kabul, police say

Punjab to get 70,000 Sinopharm vaccine shots: Yasmin

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.