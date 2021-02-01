HEADLINES

Party will tender resignations when PDM leaders decide: JUI-F

Qureshi says PDM's alliance is 'unnatural' and 'temporary'

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Monday has said that the party has its resignations at the ready and would tender them when the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) asks them to do so.

He stressed that the JUI-F is in an alliance, which is why they would not be taking any solo moves. “One has to support other parties because in an alliance, one cannot undertake solo flights or take lone decisions,” he said.

Boasting on the power of the PDM, Haideri said that “Whenever the PDM holds its rallies, the government screams”, further claiming that the ruling party would assign ministers in a bid to fail the PDM rallies.

While Prime Minister Imran Khan had not abided by the PDM’s arbitrary January 31 deadline for resigning from public office, the JUI-F leader said that they were not going to throw in the towel.

“The government is afraid of the PDM hence if not today, it must go home tomorrow,” said Haideri.

“Whatever decision the PDM leadership takes on Senate election, we will stand with it,” he added. The JUI-F senior leader also explained that his party could not support an in-house change unless the chances of victory were 100 per cent.

“If Bilawal has come up with an estimate [of number needed to bring about an in-house change in government] then he should put it forth in the next PDM meeting,” said Haideri. “If Bilawal Bhutto can convince other parties on the matter, then we have no reservations.”

On the occasion, Haideri also reiterated that his party’s stance had remained unchanged from day one that opposition parties should not have taken oath of the parliament, after general elections 2018.

‘UNNATURAL ALLIANCE’:

Meanwhile, Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that PDM is an unnatural and temporary alliance of the opposition parties.

In a statement, the minister alleged opposition parties to only striving to protect each other.  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) does not want to sacrifice its power in Sindh government, he added.

FM Qureshi asserted that PDM movement has no positive goal and it is on roads against the accountability closer to them and putting pressure on the government for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not believe in the politics of revenge. Prime Minister Imran Khan is keenly taking personal interest to overcome the inflation as it is a big challenging issue right now for the government, he added.

The minister said that the government will take very step according to law and constitution to retrieve its land occupied by land mafia at large scale.

