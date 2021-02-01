HEADLINES

It is time for Opp to be held accountable by ECP, says premier

Opp is exposing themselves by speaking against open ballot, says Imran

By News Desk
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has provided sufficient evidence of its funding sources to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and it is now time for the opposition parties to to be held accountable by the top election body.

While chairing a meeting of his party’s leaders and spokespersons in the federal capital, the premier stressed that the PTI “submitted the details of more than 40,000 donors, adding that the Opposition failed to submit the details of donors during their tenures.”

He maintained that the PTI had received no funds from abroad, but now the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) must explain the sources of their own funding.

PM Imran added that former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was the one to “bring money into politics”. A day earlier, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Abida Hussain had said during an interview that Osama Bin Laden had supported and funded the former prime minister.

During the meeting, Prime Minster Imran also discussed the upcoming Senate elections and action taken against the land-grabbing mafia.

“Nawaz Sharif built his ATM through the land-grabbing mafia and the Khokhar brothers are the ATMs of the PML-N,” the PM said.

Regardlng the Senate elections, PM Imran reiterated that the PTI was making amendments to make the electoral process more transparent. He added that opposing open ballot method, the opposition parties were exposing themselves.

Previous articleAzhar self-isolates after contracting coronavirus
Next articleParty will tender resignations when PDM leaders decide: JUI-F
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Arabic language bill sails through Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday passed the 'Compulsory Teaching of Arabic Language Bill, 2020', which aims at making the teaching of Arabic compulsory for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dragging court into political matters harms it: IHC

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah on Monday said that "the court abstains from interfering in cases of political nature" as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Party will tender resignations when PDM leaders decide: JUI-F

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Monday has said that the party has its resignations at the ready and would...
Read more
NATIONAL

Azhar self-isolates after contracting coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar went into isolation on Monday after contracting coronavirus. "I have tested positive...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh govt lying about vaccine procurement: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, while announcing a large development package for Karachi, said that the provincial government was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senior Afghan official survives bomb attack in Kabul, police say

KABUL: An Afghan peace ministry official suffered light injuries in a bomb blast in the capital Kabul on Monday, police said, the latest in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Azhar self-isolates after contracting coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar went into isolation on Monday after contracting coronavirus. "I have tested positive...

Sindh govt lying about vaccine procurement: Asad Umar

Senior Afghan official survives bomb attack in Kabul, police say

Punjab to get 70,000 Sinopharm vaccine shots: Yasmin

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.