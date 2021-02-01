It is time for Opp to be held accountable by ECP, says premier

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has provided sufficient evidence of its funding sources to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and it is now time for the opposition parties to to be held accountable by the top election body.

While chairing a meeting of his party’s leaders and spokespersons in the federal capital, the premier stressed that the PTI “submitted the details of more than 40,000 donors, adding that the Opposition failed to submit the details of donors during their tenures.”

He maintained that the PTI had received no funds from abroad, but now the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) must explain the sources of their own funding.

PM Imran added that former prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was the one to “bring money into politics”. A day earlier, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Abida Hussain had said during an interview that Osama Bin Laden had supported and funded the former prime minister.

During the meeting, Prime Minster Imran also discussed the upcoming Senate elections and action taken against the land-grabbing mafia.

“Nawaz Sharif built his ATM through the land-grabbing mafia and the Khokhar brothers are the ATMs of the PML-N,” the PM said.

Regardlng the Senate elections, PM Imran reiterated that the PTI was making amendments to make the electoral process more transparent. He added that opposing open ballot method, the opposition parties were exposing themselves.