Educational institutions to reopen from Monday: minister

In November, the government shut schools and universities and postponed exams to try to curb new coronavirus infections and a rise in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday while observing coronavirus pandemic affected the students said schools and universities across the country will reopen from Monday.

Under a government plan, the remaining educational institutes will resume on-campus classes from Monday.

Last week, a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held to finalise the strategy for the resumption of classes at the primary, middle and university levels.

The forum decided that students in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore and Peshawar will attend classes with 50 percent strength on alternative days.

Speaking to reporters in Sukkur, Mehmood said the country is suffering from corruption, preference of personal interests and looting of past governments.

“Now there is a prime minister who is honest and no one can accuse him of any wrongdoing,” he added.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about the province, the minister said Sindh is a province [of Pakistan] and the premier meant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is not in government in the province.

He further said the history and heritage of Sindh is worth seeing.

“All efforts will be made to make sure that education continues from home,” Mahmood said at the time, announcing the closure of schools.

Avatar
Staff Report

LAHORE

