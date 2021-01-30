NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects Indian claim on occupied Kashmir

By APP

NEW YORK CITY: Pakistan has once again rejected the false Indian claim of occupied Jammu and Kashmir being its integral part.

Second secretary Jawad Ali was responding to India’s first secretary Vidisha Maitra’s reaction to Pakistan Ambassador to UN Munir Akram who had exposed grave human rights abuses in the Indian-occupied region.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Ali said like all occupiers and colonisers of the past, India is attempting to physically, politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right of self-determination.

He added India of today has become a nightmare for the minorities living in the country, with the hardline Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sacrificing “every trapping of secularism”.

A day UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the arch-rivals to “come together and seriously discuss their problems” and reminded the two nuclear-armed countries that any military confrontation between them would be “a disaster of unmitigated proportions”.

At his first news briefing of 2021, Guterres also emphasised the need to “fully respect” human rights in the held region.

“Now, things have not moved in the right direction. Our good offices are always available, and we will insist within it on finding peaceful solutions for problems that have no military solution,” Guterres had said.

“It is clear, when seeing Pakistan and India, any military confrontation between the two would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions for both countries and for the whole world,” he had warned.

