CITY

Man sentenced to death for raping daughter’s friend

The court found Wali Mohammad guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl

By INP

KARACHI: A session’s court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death in a 2018 rape case. The court found Wali Mohammad guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in a Karachi neighbourhood and handed him death sentence. The court also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs500,000. The judge observed that the convict’s act created terror and a sense of fear in the society. According to police, the convict had sexually assaulted his daughter’s friend within the jurisdiction of Manghopir police station in 2018. The victim had gone to her friend’s house for studies. The victim girl’s father said his daughter is still reeling from the trauma. “She gets scared even I go close to her,” he said. The FIR of the incident was registered at the Manghopir police station.

 

Previous articleSeven mother & child hospitals to be established in various districts: Buzdar
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

PTI’s Adil appointed new opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was appointed leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday. The assembly secretary issued a...
Read more
KARACHI

Durrani moves SHC for pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: Fearing his arrest on charges of illegal appointments, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) to secure...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC orders action against use of sewage for vegetable cultivation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered action against the use of sewage in the cultivation of vegetables on the Malir...
Read more
KARACHI

Balochistan approves first digital policy

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has approved its first-ever digital policy. The 2020-21 policy is aimed at providing e-governance and digital services to the public, provision of...
Read more
KARACHI

Two arrested for forced underage marriage

KARACHI: The Dadu police arrested two men, including the bridegroom's father, in Karampur Town for attempting to perform an underage marriage, reports said Saturday. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Details of Bakhtawar’s wedding released

KARACHI: The details of the upcoming wedding of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mahmood Chaudhry have been unveiled by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

18 years on, key accused admits to ‘minor role’ in Daniel...

After 18 years of denial, the main accused, convicted and later acquitted, in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl has told a...

Defence Ministry accuses former ISI chief of interacting with RAW since 2008

Gross overpopulation

NCOC

Pakistan to start coronavirus vaccination drive next week

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.