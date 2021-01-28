SHC seeks written statement from Centre in islands case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned the additional attorney general (AAG) to appear before the court with a written statement in the next hearing of the petition, filed by Shahab Osto against the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020.

Earlier, the AAG informed the bench that the ordinance has already lapsed by January 3, which was promulgated by the federal government on September 22 last year.

“The ordinance has expired but the government has signed various agreements in this respect,” the petitioner said. “The federal government has signed an agreement with the Netherlands for a desalination plant for Bundal island.”

For the time being the matter has come to an end. It could be considered again if a new ordinance come into force, the court said before adjourning the case till February 17.

The ordinance was challenged by Shahab with the plea that federal territory in the sea starts after 12 nautical miles and Bundal and Buddo islands are the properties of the province as they fall under the limit of 12 nautical miles.