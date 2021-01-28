HEADLINES

‘It was a major mistake to take part in someone else’s war’, says PM

The premier said that Pakistan must always aim to be self-reliant and not be afraid to have lofty dreams

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan needs to stand on its own two feet and embrace the ideology of its own independence instead of chasing after the Western mindset.

“It was a major mistake to take part in someone else’s war,” he said while addressing a gathering in Islamabad held to showcase a docu-drama ‘Paani ke pankh’ that highlights the importance of Pakistan harnessing its hydropower capabilities.

The premier had been referring to United States’ fight against terrorism after 9/11.

“We fell under pressure and took part in their war. First, we took part in the [Soviet-Afghan War] in the 80s and glorified the mujahideen and then after 9/11, we labelled them terrorists and at their bidding began fighting them,” said the premier.

“People thought the more they look like people from the West, the more they will seem moderate,” the premier added. He said that people wanted Paksitan to project a “soft image”.

“What does a soft image even mean? […] Will the world begin to think very highly of us then?” he questioned.

“We must never think of doing something that the West wants. Like when Musharraf spoke of ‘enlightened moderation’,” he stated, adding that the only image Pakistan needs to project is that of an independent nation.

The premier also said that Pakistan must always aim to be self-reliant and not be afraid to have lofty dreams. “This is having an inferiority complex. When a country loses self-confidence, it begins to think of how to please others,” he added.

“As our mindset begins to change, believe me I say this as a man who has seen the world, Pakistan’s tremendous potential will begin to unlock.”

PM Imrna said that the main lesson they had learnt from the past was the need to strengthen the nation.

“We have to ready the nation to pay taxes, without which we won’t be able to educate our citizens, take care of their health or improve the infrastructure,” the prime minister continued.

PM Imran added that the previous governments had not given due thought to gathering resources for the country. “They thought of their elections instead of making dams,” he said and characterised the 2008-2018 period as the “decade of darkness”.

PM Imran Khan said that in Pakistan, after 50 years two new dams are being built, whereas this should have been an activity that took place “from time to time”.

Previous articleSingapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PTI proposes amendments to Constitution to ensure election transparency

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all-out efforts, amendments to three...
Read more
HEADLINES

There will be no buying and selling of candidates, defence minister denies Tareen’s return

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday said that the rumour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Jahangir Tareen's return were "wrong propaganda", adding that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab CM approves Rs50mln for gene sequencing equipment

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has earmarked Rs50 million so that the provincial health department may place an order for genetic sequencing technology to...
Read more
LAHORE

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine trial results likely in few days: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid Thursday said the late-stage trial for a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine was completed and the government will likely...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to airlift half million vaccine shots from Beijing

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft will airlift more than half a million doses of a coronavirus vaccine from Beijing, the airline said. According...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC judge advises CEC to ‘step down’ due to poor performance

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, during the hearing of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, advised the chief election commissioner (CEC) to "step down from...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Manchester United’s title hopes hit, Chelsea’s Tuchel era begins with stalemate

LONDON: Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow on Wednesday with a 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United as Chelsea started...

Yasir helps Pakistan foil South Africa fight in first Test

PTI proposes amendments to Constitution to ensure election transparency

There will be no buying and selling of candidates, defence minister denies Tareen’s return

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.