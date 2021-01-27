NATIONAL

Zaireen Management Policy: Ministry proposes directorate offices in Iran, Iraq

The establishment of Ziarat Fund along with its accounting procedures is also in the proposed policy

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has proposed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to give approval of establishment of Ziarat Directorate Offices in Iran and Iraq.

As per sources, the ministry in its Zaireen Management Policy has proposed to establish Ziarat Directorate Offices at Mashhad (Iran), Karbala and Baghdad (Iraq).

The ministry has also recommended for establishing such offices at Quetta and Taftan along with the required staff. It has stated in its proposed policy that security arrangements of Zaireen shall be the responsibility of concerned provincial governments while NHA should set up service areas on Quetta-Taftan route.

In addition, It has been proposed to explore the alternate crossing points in the two cities of Balochistan.

It has also been stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will regulate the group as well as individual visas for Zaireen by signing an MoU with Iran and Iraq governments.

As per the proposal, the religious affairs ministry shall launch an appropriate awareness campaign to provide information, education and awareness to the intending Zaireen. The establishment of Ziarat Fund along with its accounting procedures is also in the proposed policy.

The policy was revised with reference to its financial impact and new proposed posts were also reduced from 48 to 38, sources said.

Previous articleEpaper – January 27 LHR 2021
Avatar
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh approves Rs4bn for rain affectees

The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved over Rs4 billion grant for the affectees of rains. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK president terms India a fascist, undemocratic state

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has asserted that India is neither secular nor democratic but a fascist state, saying India’s...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM to address public rally in Kotli on Feb 5

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address a public rally in Kotli on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5). According to a...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM summons details of under-trial cases in international courts

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took notice of under-trial pending cases in international courts and summoned details of cases from authorities concerned. According to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Renowned poet Dr Rehan Azmi passes away

Renowned poet Dr Rehan Azmi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63 after a long illness. Dr Azmi had been ill for a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Our responsibility to conduct transparent inquiry into Broadsheet, says Faraz

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that is a good thing that the Broadsheet LLC scandal has become so popular, adding that the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

At WEF, Xi leads the way to help world fight pandemic,...

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has expounded on China's stance over how to improve multilateralism against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and world...

Sindh approves Rs4bn for rain affectees

AJK president terms India a fascist, undemocratic state

Naya Pakistan Apartments: LDA to seek approval of rules from Punjab cabinet

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.