Zaireen Management Policy: Ministry proposes directorate offices in Iran, Iraq

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has proposed the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to give approval of establishment of Ziarat Directorate Offices in Iran and Iraq.

As per sources, the ministry in its Zaireen Management Policy has proposed to establish Ziarat Directorate Offices at Mashhad (Iran), Karbala and Baghdad (Iraq).

The ministry has also recommended for establishing such offices at Quetta and Taftan along with the required staff. It has stated in its proposed policy that security arrangements of Zaireen shall be the responsibility of concerned provincial governments while NHA should set up service areas on Quetta-Taftan route.

In addition, It has been proposed to explore the alternate crossing points in the two cities of Balochistan.

It has also been stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will regulate the group as well as individual visas for Zaireen by signing an MoU with Iran and Iraq governments.

As per the proposal, the religious affairs ministry shall launch an appropriate awareness campaign to provide information, education and awareness to the intending Zaireen. The establishment of Ziarat Fund along with its accounting procedures is also in the proposed policy.

The policy was revised with reference to its financial impact and new proposed posts were also reduced from 48 to 38, sources said.