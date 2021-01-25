Top Headlines

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

The incident happened last week at the Naku La pass in Sikkim state, the sources told AFP. Media reports quoted Indian military officials as saying there were casualties on both sides.

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops have brawled again on their contested border, leaving injuries on both sides, military sources and media reports said on Monday, barely six months after a deadly clash in the Himalayas.

The incident happened last week at the Naku La pass in Sikkim state, the sources told AFP. Media reports quoted Indian military officials as saying there were casualties on both sides.

Indian and Chinese troops remain locked in a stand-off at the bitterly contested border in the western Himalayas, the most serious military crisis between the nuclear-armed neighbours for decades. Last summer, 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a deadly combat.

Both sides have since said that they are looking to find ways to de-escalate the situation on the border, but talks have made little headway and both sides have maintained a heavy military deployment through the freezing winter months.

Last month, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there had been “no meaningful result” from several rounds of diplomatic and military talks aimed at de-escalating the confrontation.

“If the status quo continues, it is obvious that the deployment won’t come down,” Singh had said during an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

But, he said, both sides were still exchanging messages over the border situation and another round of military talks was in the offing.

Previous articleChina pushes fringe theories on pandemic origins, virus
Next articleSHC orders action against use of sewage for vegetable cultivation
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China pushes fringe theories on pandemic origins, virus

TAIPEI: Chinese state media have played up questions about Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine and whether it could be lethal to the very old. A government...
Read more
World

From factory to faraway village: behind India’s mammoth vaccination drive

KORAPUT: Reena Jani rose early, finished her chores in the crisp January cold and walked uphill to the road skirting her remote tribal hamlet...
Read more
World

Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for Covid-19

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that the symptoms are mild. Mexico’s president, who...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM set to evaluate Bilawal’s ‘in-house’ change formula

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to discuss the proposal of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘You have to engage with this new Pakistan’, Qureshi tells Biden administration

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday urged the new Biden administration to recognise that the world has changed since the Democrat president, especially...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 infection rate shrinks to 3.96pc as vaccine rollout nears

ISLAMABAD: The country's coronavirus positivity ratio shrunk to 3.96 per cent on Sunday, down from 4.77 per cent a day earlier, the National Command and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

From factory to faraway village: behind India’s mammoth vaccination drive

KORAPUT: Reena Jani rose early, finished her chores in the crisp January cold and walked uphill to the road skirting her remote tribal hamlet...

Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for Covid-19

Epaper – January 25 LHR 2021

Epaper – January 25 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.