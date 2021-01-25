CITY

SHC orders action against use of sewage for vegetable cultivation

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing a petition against the use of sewage

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered action against the use of sewage in the cultivation of vegetables on the Malir riverbed.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing a petition against the use of sewage.

The court expressed displeasure over the concerned authorities for failing to furnish progress reports in pursuance of its previous orders. “It means that no one is discharging responsibilities,” Justice Mazhar remarked.

He said the cultivation of vegetables through sewage was causing a number of diseases, including hepatitis and cancer.

The bench directed the agricultural department secretary to submit a comprehensive report on the matter. The court also summoned a report about the outcome of vegetable samples sent for testing.

It ordered the authorities to take immediate action if anyone is found cultivating vegetables with contaminated water and submit their reports in the next hearing on February 17.

Previous articleIndian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Balochistan approves first digital policy

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has approved its first-ever digital policy. The 2020-21 policy is aimed at providing e-governance and digital services to the public, provision of...
Read more
KARACHI

Two arrested for forced underage marriage

KARACHI: The Dadu police arrested two men, including the bridegroom's father, in Karampur Town for attempting to perform an underage marriage, reports said Saturday. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Details of Bakhtawar’s wedding released

KARACHI: The details of the upcoming wedding of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mahmood Chaudhry have been unveiled by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pacemaker Clinic is a milestone says Dow University VC

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has said that the establishment of Peacemaker Clinic in Karachi is a step...
Read more
KARACHI

Former president Zardari shifted to hospital

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton on Thursday on account of...
Read more
KARACHI

Bilquis Edhi shortlisted for ‘Person of Decade’ award

KARACHI: Impact Hallmarks, an international organisation, has shortlisted renowned philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi among the top 20 persons, objects and works, having far-extending...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for Covid-19

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that the symptoms are mild. Mexico’s president, who...

Epaper – January 25 LHR 2021

Epaper – January 25 KHI 2021

Epaper – January 25 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.