SHC orders action against use of sewage for vegetable cultivation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered action against the use of sewage in the cultivation of vegetables on the Malir riverbed.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing a petition against the use of sewage.

The court expressed displeasure over the concerned authorities for failing to furnish progress reports in pursuance of its previous orders. “It means that no one is discharging responsibilities,” Justice Mazhar remarked.

He said the cultivation of vegetables through sewage was causing a number of diseases, including hepatitis and cancer.

The bench directed the agricultural department secretary to submit a comprehensive report on the matter. The court also summoned a report about the outcome of vegetable samples sent for testing.

It ordered the authorities to take immediate action if anyone is found cultivating vegetables with contaminated water and submit their reports in the next hearing on February 17.