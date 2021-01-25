Govt assures IHC of revisiting social media rules

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to review the regulations governing the social media platforms after consolations with stakeholders, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

The high court resumed hearing in a petition against the social media rules enforced in November, placing all the internet service providers (ISPs) on a par with social media companies and applying all the requirements of the social media platforms to the ISPs as well.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked Articles 19 (freedom of speech) and 19-A (right to information) dealt with fundamental human rights. “It seems that stakeholders were not consulted while making the social media rules,” the judge observed.

AGP Khan informed the judge, during the proposed review, petitioners and stakeholders would be consulted on the matter, adding the suspension of a platform was not the solution to the problem.

“Give [the government] some time, PTA [Pakistan Telecommunication Authority] and stakeholders will review the rules together,” the AGP said. At this, Justice Minallah remarked Khan’s response has been positive.

“Consultation is necessary and appropriate. If they are ready to review the social media rules, give them your suggestions,” he added.

The judge further added that the court should have full confidence in them and expected a positive outcome.

The counsel for the petitioners, Osama Khawar, informed the court their suggestions were turned down when they were presented before the regulatory bodies.

Justice Minallah said the court had also appointed a judicial assistant in the case.

“Pakistan Bar Council and PFUJ are important stakeholders in this matter,” the judge maintained.

“We will not pass any general order on this matter. If an order is passed on the basis of these rules, then it can be challenged in court.”

The court adjourned the trial till February 26.