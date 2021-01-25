CITY

Durrani moves SHC for pre-arrest bail

By INP

KARACHI: Fearing his arrest on charges of illegal appointments, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) to secure pre-arrest bail.

The development comes days after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a call-up notice to Durrani.

In his petition, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ledaer pleaded with the high court to approve his bail.

Durrani is accused of making illegal appointments in the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University in Lyari. According to the NAB notice, the appointments were made against the law on Durrani’s recommendations.

In July 2019, the NAB had ordered an inquiry against Durrani on charges of corruption. The prosecution named 20 suspects including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in an accountability court of Karachi.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February 2019. According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in graft to the tune of Rs1.6 billion.

Previous articlePakistan retains six rookies in squad of 17 for first Test vs South Africa
Next articleGovt assures IHC of revisiting social media rules
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

SHC orders action against use of sewage for vegetable cultivation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered action against the use of sewage in the cultivation of vegetables on the Malir...
Read more
KARACHI

Balochistan approves first digital policy

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has approved its first-ever digital policy. The 2020-21 policy is aimed at providing e-governance and digital services to the public, provision of...
Read more
KARACHI

Two arrested for forced underage marriage

KARACHI: The Dadu police arrested two men, including the bridegroom's father, in Karampur Town for attempting to perform an underage marriage, reports said Saturday. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Details of Bakhtawar’s wedding released

KARACHI: The details of the upcoming wedding of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari with Mahmood Chaudhry have been unveiled by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pacemaker Clinic is a milestone says Dow University VC

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has said that the establishment of Peacemaker Clinic in Karachi is a step...
Read more
KARACHI

Former president Zardari shifted to hospital

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton on Thursday on account of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Fawad-Chaudhry
NATIONAL

Zardari, company renew ultimatums every three months: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his...

SHC orders action against use of sewage for vegetable cultivation

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

China pushes fringe theories on pandemic origins, virus

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.