Durrani moves SHC for pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: Fearing his arrest on charges of illegal appointments, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) to secure pre-arrest bail.

The development comes days after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a call-up notice to Durrani.

In his petition, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ledaer pleaded with the high court to approve his bail.

Durrani is accused of making illegal appointments in the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University in Lyari. According to the NAB notice, the appointments were made against the law on Durrani’s recommendations.

In July 2019, the NAB had ordered an inquiry against Durrani on charges of corruption. The prosecution named 20 suspects including Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in an accountability court of Karachi.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February 2019. According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in graft to the tune of Rs1.6 billion.