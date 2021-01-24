HEADLINES

Enrolment of million of out-of-school children top priority: Shafqat

Education minister says govt is working to ensure educational access at every level

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that millions of children are still out-of-school and bringing them to schools is the government’s top-most priority.

The minister said this on Sunday in a special message to students on the occasion of the International Education Day. He added that education is the key to the country’s progress and prosperity, stressing that it is the right of every child to have equal educational opportunities and facilities.

The federal minister said that the government is working to ensure this access to education at every level.

The minister also spoke about the disruption of educational activities because of the coronavirus pandemic and said that the government is making efforts and mobilising its resources to make up for the loss of time that students had to suffer due to the lockdown.

“It is our national duty to equip the younger generation of Pakistan with the power of education, and all classes of society must play a part in ensuring that,” he said.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education for peace and development. The third International Day of Education (January 24) will be marked on Monday (25 January 2021) under the theme ‘Recover and Revitalise Education for the Covid-19 Generation’.

Previous articlePDM fading away with passage of time, no threat to govt: Buzdar
Next articleOpposition’s bids to destabilise country to fail: Rasheed
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Opposition’s bids to destabilise country to fail: Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said the opposition parties will fail in their designs to destabilise the country. Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM fading away with passage of time, no threat to govt: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition is not a threat to the government as the opposition parties’ alliance, Pakistan Democratic...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan stresses role of international community for children’s right to education in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday drew the attention of international community particularly the United Nations to bring an end to the plight of Kashmiri children being...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan approves Russian coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted approval for emergency use of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, making it the third...
Read more
HEADLINES

Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists, including two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commanders, were killed during an intelligence operation in North Waziristan on Sunday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations...
Read more
HEADLINES

No foul play in Karima Baloch’s death, Canada tells Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Canadian authorities have officially declared activist Karima Mehrab Baloch's death as 'non-criminal' in nature. In response to a request of the Pakistan High Commission seeking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan approves Russian coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted approval for emergency use of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, making it the third...

Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan

No foul play in Karima Baloch’s death, Canada tells Pakistan

Pakistani climber, son set to ascend K2 without oxygen today

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.