UN warns staff against travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

By Monitoring Report

The United Nations has asked all its staff across the world to avoid travelling on airlines registered in Pakistan, including the national flag carrier, over alleged fake pilot licences.

“Due to an ongoing investigation of the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] Pakistan…due to dubious licenses caution is advised on the use of Pakistan-registered air operators,” an advisory issued by the UN Security Management System (UNSMS) on Saturday stated.

According to local media reports, the advisory has been issued for all Pakistan-registered carriers and been recommended to all UN agencies, including the UN Development Programme, World Health Organisation (WHO), UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), UN Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESC) and others whereas UN personnel have been barred from travelling by any Pakistan-registered airline even domestically.

The airlines listed in the advisory include Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Eagle, Air Indus, Air Blue, Aircraft Sales and Services, Askari Aviation, Hawk Adventure Air, Hybrid Aviation, IAMC Airline, Meezab Aviation, Rayyan Air, Star Air Aviation and Vision Air International.

However, according to a report by The News, UN staff has now been allowed to travel only by Serene Air.

 

Avatar
Monitoring Report

