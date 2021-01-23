NATIONAL

Sherpas who scaled K2 in Pakistan recount success

The Nepalese team scaled the K2 last Saturday. At 8,611 meters (28,251 feet), K2 is the most prominent peak on the Pakistani side of the Himalayan range, and the world’s second tallest after Mount Everest.

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Nepalese climbers who last week made history by scaling the world’s second-highest peak — K2 — in the winter season praised the Pakistan Army and civil authorities for facilitating their challenging expedition.

The leader of the 10-member Nepalese team, Nirmal Pujra, said he and his fellow mountaineers made “the impossible a possible.” He spoke in a video message after his meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

“K2 is the only mountain in the world that had remained unclimbed in the winter,” said Pujra. “Me and my team together managed to make the impossible a possible.”

The authorities provided security to the Nepalese mountaineers when they arrived in the country weeks ago. A security team remained present at their base camp until the mountaineers returned after scaling K2.

Since the maiden attempt back in 1988, just a handful of winter expeditions have been attempted on the storied peak in the Karakoram range along the Chinese border that leads into the Himalayas.

