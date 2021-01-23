Opinion

Agricultural woes 

By Editor's Mail
Sir, agriculture is considered the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. And it can be described as the basic root of the country’s economy. But unfortunately, nowadays the country’s agriculture system is not running as it was. Due to the complete neglect of the government towards agriculture system, the residents are in a worsen circumstance. Sugar and wheat are not enough for the large population of the country and due to none availability of these commodities the prices of them are out of capacity of a common man. In the time of covid-19 people have already lost their jobs and now high prices of essential items are another challenge for them. So, the government is responsible for resolving this sensitive matter throughout the country otherwise the masses can suffer a lot and also the country can loss its economy.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran

