Many people around the world suffer from a variety of addictions, including drug addiction, mobile addiction and TV addiction. Joining the bandwagon is the latest addiction to the PUBG mobile game and is proving to be the worst. PUBG addicts are so attached to the game that they often give up their food and important work to play the game. This addiction has also resulted in irregular sleep patterns which are a cause of great distress. People with PUBG addiction have a higher risk of developing health problems such as chronic migraines, poor vision, obesity, insomnia, Alzheimer’s, heart problems, depression, and spondylitis. And schizophrenia. They lose interest in the activities necessary for a healthy life. Children are most affected by this addiction. Parents should take responsibility for identifying the warning signs of PUBG addiction in their children. They should help their children get rid of it as soon as possible. PUBG is a first-person shooter game. The Android version of the game was released in March 2018. When the game was released on Microsoft Windows in December 2017, the game was very popular. The release of its mobile version has garnered a lot of downloads around the world and increased interest in the game. PUBG is a royal multiplayer war game. It is inspired by the Japanese film Butt Royale, released in 2000. PUBG craze can be seen in people of all ages. However, it is especially popular among young people. PUBG is currently one of the most popular mobile games in the world. This is one of the most dangerous games because it is highly addictive. This issue should be taken seriously and before it is too late. The game should be permanently banned and not be available for download. This step could be a sign of renunciation of PUBG addiction. However, it will be good for them in the long run

Fatima Imam Bakhsh

Turbat