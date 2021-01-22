HEADLINES

BOL News has license suspended for 30 days by PERMA

By News Desk

Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority (PERMA) has suspended the license of BOL News channel for 30 days and imposed a fine of Rs1 million on it for using inappropirate language about honourable judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Accordng to PEMRA, host of BOL News’ talk show Tajziya Sami Ibrahim and its main reporter Dawood used irresponsible and inappropriate language while discussing procedure of judges’ appointment.

In this regard, a show-cause notice was issued by PERMA to M/s Labbaik Pvt. Ltd. (Bol News) on January 13.

During an episode of the talk show, the channel “aired contemptuous remarks against the […] chief justice of the Lahore High Court and other honourable judges while discussing the matter of appointment of judges in the” LHC, according to a statement issued by Pemra on Twitter.

“The channel did not express any regrets or remorse and argued that [the] show-cause notice is uncalled for and must be withdrawn,” the statement added.

The suspension orders will take effect from today and all the cable operators have been directed to immediately stop transmissions of the BOL News channel.

This is the second time Sami Ibrahim has landed in hot water due his remarks concerning members of the judiciary, as he had in April 2019, received a notice from the LHC for allegedly scandalising high court judges.

