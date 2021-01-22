HEADLINES

Opp stages Senate walkout over concerns on CPEC Authority

"In the future, no such individual, who has allegations of corruption against them, should be appointed chairman of the CPEC Authority," JI leader Mushtaq Ahmad.

By News Desk

Opposition lawmakers staged a walkout from the upper house after receiving what they believed to be an “unsatisfactory” response to their concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, particularly regarding the meeting of Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa with the Chinese ambassador.

“Is [retired Lt Gen] Asim Saleem still receiving the salary of the chairman of CPEC Authority?” questioned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khan Abbasi.

Abbassi, along with Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, asked in what capacity was Bajwa working and meeting with the Chinese ambassador. They pointed out that the  CPEC Authority no had a chairman and the CPEC Authority Ordinance had lapsed.

“In the future, no such individual, who has allegations of corruption against them, should be appointed chairman of the CPEC Authority,” Ahmad added, saying that there had already been allegations of corruption against Bajwa.

According to Minister for Planning Asad Umar, the aforementioned ordinace had lasped in May 2020, and the CPEC Authority Bill was pending in the National Assembly.

Umar had said in reply to questions posed by Ahmad previously that all administrative and financial decisions of the authority were being taken according to the rules and regulations of the related ministries.

In response to the concerns of the opposition leaders, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar said: “The Chinese ambassador also meets with opposition leaders. There is nothing wrong with meeting a person who has been associated with the CPEC Authority.”

Retorting to their statements of corruption allegation disqualifying a person from leadership roles, he questioned why the opposition wanted Nawaz Sharif to be the premier when he had been involved in the Broadsheet and Panama cases.

Members of the entire opposition found these responses inadequate and staged a walkout in protest.

Previous articleBOL News has license suspended for 30 days by PERMA
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

BOL News has license suspended for 30 days by PERMA

Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority (PERMA) has suspended the license of BOL News channel for 30 days and imposed a fine of Rs1 million on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal seeks no-confidence motion against PM instead of holding rallies

LARKANA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Addressing the inauguration ceremony...
Read more
HEADLINES

Indian firing along LoC leaves girl injured

RAWALPINDI: The Indian troops on Friday resorted to unprovoked fire along the Line of Control (LoC) yet another act of aggression and critically injured...
Read more
HEADLINES

President directs AGP to eliminate malpractices in organisation

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) to prepare a roadmap in one month to eliminate malpractices within...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to facilitate foreign, local investors: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is committed to providing all possible facilitation to international companies to invest in various...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ex-PM Abbasi calls for abolishing NAB

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Power tariff hike

Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan tried to pass off the blame for the latest power tariff increase on to the PML(N). He is a...

Indian firing along LoC leaves girl injured

President directs AGP to eliminate malpractices in organisation

Govt to facilitate foreign, local investors: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.