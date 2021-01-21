Opinion

Reopening schools 

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The disruptive impact of covid-19 on education will be felt for years to come. But human’s health is better than everything. When the virus has  hit the country terribly , the authorities have shut down the educational institutions. For six months the institutions were closed and the virus has been controlled throughout the country. And again the authorities reopened the education institutions and the virus is spreading faster and second wave is effecting more. So, in this time the ministry of education should not open the small classes and those classes which are going to be opened should follow the Sops perfectly.

Imtaiz Javid 

Awaran

Previous articlePM firm on PDM
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

PM firm on PDM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said with focus on ensuring rule of law sans any discrimination of the rich and the poor, the...
Read more
Letters

Terror on the wane

Major General Iftikhar said that the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has decreased by 86% since 2013 and by 45% in 2020 as...
Read more
Comment

Dealing with the establishment

In our time, representative democracy is seriously threatened by the establishment. Today it is a worldwide phenomenon. In the 21st century, the common good...
Read more
Comment

After Bush, Obama, and Trump: What Biden can do

Washington Watch In January 2017, the Middle East that Donald Trump inherited from his predecessors was mostly in tatters. Daesh was in control of large...
Read more
Comment

Hugging Modi now endangers peace

By: Badar Shahzad India has become the largest modern-day Roman amphitheatre where the minorities, mostly Muslims and Dalits, are mocked and eviscerated, both mentally and...
Read more
Editorials

Building false hopes

The world heaves a sigh of relief after the departure of one of the most controversial and divisive American presidents. The new administration is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Dealing with the establishment

In our time, representative democracy is seriously threatened by the establishment. Today it is a worldwide phenomenon. In the 21st century, the common good...

After Bush, Obama, and Trump: What Biden can do

Bilquis Edhi shortlisted for ‘Person of Decade’ award

Hugging Modi now endangers peace

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.