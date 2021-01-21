Reopening schools 

The disruptive impact of covid-19 on education will be felt for years to come. But human’s health is better than everything. When the virus has hit the country terribly , the authorities have shut down the educational institutions. For six months the institutions were closed and the virus has been controlled throughout the country. And again the authorities reopened the education institutions and the virus is spreading faster and second wave is effecting more. So, in this time the ministry of education should not open the small classes and those classes which are going to be opened should follow the Sops perfectly.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran