Finding clarity

The vaccination rollout, the vaccine shots and the COVID jabs are not just those medical acronyms or pompous English phrases. Rather or instead, these terms have now been shedding light on the ongoing real fight against the coronavirus at the world stage. Almost all the media outlets have been carrying many stories of the worldwide vaccine rollout. Countries from the West and the East have been into the rollout process and have been dealing with all the concerns and complexities possibly involved in the vaccine procedures. Having been coping with the COVID guidelines like wearing masks, the people are now having certain vaccine-related doubts. Who are going to benefit from the jabs? Who should get vaccinated in the first place then? Is it mandatory to do so? Simultaneously, it would be better to come up with pamphlets and pocket-sized books on the vaccines against the coronavirus covering answers to those questions mentioned – such books must be made accessible to the people in all ways possible whereas the books have that enduring attraction to get the attention of all out there. People in my native areas like Korkai, Marthandam, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu have often been discussing the dos and don’ts of agricultural activities with peers and authorities concerned, all aimed at eliminating the future problems. Even then wisely speaking, the actual corona patients can better get vaccinated at first even as there should be continuation of the mask mandate for quite sometime now- as ways forward in the corona fight so to speak. Above all, the world media houses should take positive steps to dispel all the rumours and apprehensions on the corona vaccine shots. Yet again, the international community and the WHO should come forward with much more confident measures like accurate bulletins and quick references to the COVID-19 fight to name a few to say the least.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai 

