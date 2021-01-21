Opinion

Supporting women 

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

In the recent days the supreme court has consented the petition of artist Meesha Shafia who has blammed another male artist Ali Zafar for sexual harassment. It is joyful to behold that the supreme court has accepted the plea of a female who is raising her vioce aginst the violence practiced on her. We hope that the court is going to give worth to her courage of speaking up and act cooperatively with the victim. However, the evidence is going to justify if Ali Zafar is innocent or not and if he is not then the female artist must get justice and other females should get secuitry from sexually harassment at working places.

Farahnaz 

Turbat

Previous articleFinding clarity
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Finding clarity

The vaccination rollout, the vaccine shots and the COVID jabs are not just those medical acronyms or pompous English phrases. Rather or instead, these...
Read more
Letters

Reopening schools 

The disruptive impact of covid-19 on education will be felt for years to come. But human's health is better than everything. When the virus...
Read more
Letters

PM firm on PDM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said with focus on ensuring rule of law sans any discrimination of the rich and the poor, the...
Read more
Letters

Terror on the wane

Major General Iftikhar said that the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has decreased by 86% since 2013 and by 45% in 2020 as...
Read more
Comment

Dealing with the establishment

In our time, representative democracy is seriously threatened by the establishment. Today it is a worldwide phenomenon. In the 21st century, the common good...
Read more
Comment

After Bush, Obama, and Trump: What Biden can do

Washington Watch In January 2017, the Middle East that Donald Trump inherited from his predecessors was mostly in tatters. Daesh was in control of large...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Terror on the wane

Major General Iftikhar said that the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan has decreased by 86% since 2013 and by 45% in 2020 as...

COAS lauds army’s professional readiness in Sialkot Garrison visit

Dealing with the establishment

After Bush, Obama, and Trump: What Biden can do

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.