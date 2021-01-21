Supporting women 

In the recent days the supreme court has consented the petition of artist Meesha Shafia who has blammed another male artist Ali Zafar for sexual harassment. It is joyful to behold that the supreme court has accepted the plea of a female who is raising her vioce aginst the violence practiced on her. We hope that the court is going to give worth to her courage of speaking up and act cooperatively with the victim. However, the evidence is going to justify if Ali Zafar is innocent or not and if he is not then the female artist must get justice and other females should get secuitry from sexually harassment at working places.

Farahnaz

Turbat