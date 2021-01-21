Composite development policy agenda of govt: Buzdar

SAHIWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a strategy has been devised to resolve public problems at the grassroots level as composite development is a policy agenda of the government.

The chief minister said this while talking to different delegations in Sahiwal on Wednesday.

Buzdar affirmed that 10,000 police employees are being recruited most transparently. Complaints about revenue matters are unacceptable, he declared and added that in-principle approval has been granted to recruit the necessary revenue staff to overcome their shortage. Similarly, the recruitment process against approved vacant posts will also be accelerated to better serve the people, he added.

The CM directed the health secretary to visit the DHQ hospital in Sahiwal for redressing public complaints and added that he will also conduct visits to different hospitals to bring necessary improvements in the health sector. “I would visit the land record centre and public problems would be solved on the spot. Strict action will be initiated in case of any complaint,” said the CM.

Meanwhile, Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the successful test of the Shaheen-III missile. While paying tribute to the scientists and engineers, he said the impregnable defence of the country has been more strengthened. Pakistan is a peaceful country but can respond to every aggression, he added.