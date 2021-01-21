NATIONAL

Modi’s Hindutva ideology threat to world peace: Kumar

India is threatening not only global peace, but also within the country, he added.

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) chief and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) legislator Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said the policies of the Indian government were not only a threat to its minorities but also endangering regional peace.

Speaking to a news channel, Vankwani said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading India towards global shaming as international media had fully exposed its hegemonic agenda at the international front.

India is not only threatening global peace, but also peace within the country, he added.

He said soon India would be left isolated in the world and divided into parts as a result of Prime Minister Modi’s Hindutva policy. It was high time for the regional players to make collective efforts to contain India’s hegemonic agenda, he added.

He further said that the rights of minorities and Muslims are not safe in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the BJP government.

The international community, including United Nations Security Council (UNSC), should play its due role in resolving the lingering issue of Kashmir according to the aspiration of the people of Kashmir, he demanded.

Pakistan has always worked for peace but its wish for peace should not be considered as its weakness, he mentioned.

To a question, he said US president Joe Biden’s policies for Kashmir would become clear soon, and hopefully, he would work for promoting peace in the region.

