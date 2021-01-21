NATIONAL

PTI can’t befool people on foreign funding: Aurangzeb

Filed by a founding member of the PTI in November 2014, the claim accuses PTI of receiving foreign funds through illegal means.

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) cannot befool the people anymore on the claims of foreign funding.

In a statement, she challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to implement his suggestion of broadcasting foreign funding case proceedings.

24 hours have been passed but the premier has not submitted his appeal to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), she added.

Earlier, the PML-N leader had termed Prime Minister Imran’s suggestion for the open hearing of the foreign funding case of all political parties as false.

Releasing a copy of the PTI petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Aurangzeb said: “There is written evidence of your false claim.”

The reaction came a day after Imran called for an open trial in the foreign funding case and challenged the leadership of all opposition parties who have been criticising the ruling PTI for “illegal” funds collection to face the proceedings too.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders must also sit” and the proceedings be aired live, said the premier.

Previous articleModi’s Hindutva ideology threat to world peace: Kumar
Avatar
INP

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Modi’s Hindutva ideology threat to world peace: Kumar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) chief and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) legislator Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Thursday said the policies of the Indian government...
Read more
KARACHI

Former president Zardari shifted to hospital

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton on Thursday on account of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Composite development policy agenda of govt: Buzdar

SAHIWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a strategy has been devised to resolve public problems at the grassroots level as...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS lauds army’s professional readiness in Sialkot Garrison visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Sialkot Garrison and appreciated the professionalism and high morale of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to roll out new mechanism for succession certificates

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to facilitate citizens in obtaining a succession certificate within 15 days from the ‘Succession Facilitation Units’ (SFUs) across the...
Read more
HEADLINES

India starts Covid-19 vaccine shipments to neighbours, barring Pakistan and China

India started delivering coronavirus vaccines to its neighbours on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, flagging off a drive to garner goodwill in an often...
Read more
KARACHI

Former president Zardari shifted to hospital

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Dr Ziauddin Hospital, Clifton on Thursday on account of...

Faisalabad policemen fire at vehicle, killing one

Indian government offers to suspend farm reforms; farmers may call off protests

Indian village cheers for Harris during swearing-in as US VP

