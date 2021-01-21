PTI can’t befool people on foreign funding: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) cannot befool the people anymore on the claims of foreign funding.

In a statement, she challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to implement his suggestion of broadcasting foreign funding case proceedings.

24 hours have been passed but the premier has not submitted his appeal to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), she added.

Earlier, the PML-N leader had termed Prime Minister Imran’s suggestion for the open hearing of the foreign funding case of all political parties as false.

Releasing a copy of the PTI petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Aurangzeb said: “There is written evidence of your false claim.”

The reaction came a day after Imran called for an open trial in the foreign funding case and challenged the leadership of all opposition parties who have been criticising the ruling PTI for “illegal” funds collection to face the proceedings too.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders must also sit” and the proceedings be aired live, said the premier.