Four killed, 10 injured in Sialkot truck-wagon collision

SIALKOT: Four people were killed and ten wounded in a truck and wagon collision in Sialkot on Thursday.

As per details, the van was on its way to Rawalpindi, when it met the deadly accident near Vaila Stop at the Wazirabad Road.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and moved bodies and the injured to the medical facilities of Wazirabad and Sialkot.

In a separate incident of multiple fatalities in a road crash in the month of October, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district.

Rescue officials, after being informed, had reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.