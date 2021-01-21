CITY

Four killed, 10 injured in Sialkot truck-wagon collision

By INP

SIALKOT: Four people were killed and ten wounded in a truck and wagon collision in Sialkot on Thursday.

As per details, the van was on its way to Rawalpindi, when it met the deadly accident near Vaila Stop at the Wazirabad Road.

The rescue teams rushed to the spot and moved bodies and the injured to the medical facilities of Wazirabad and Sialkot.

In a separate incident of multiple fatalities in a road crash in the month of October, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district.

Rescue officials, after being informed, had reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

Previous articlePTI can’t befool people on foreign funding: Aurangzeb
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Faisalabad policemen fire at vehicle, killing one

FAISALABAD: A man lost his life and three injured after a patrolling vehicle of police in Dijkot city of Faisalabad district opened fire at their...
Read more
LAHORE

Constructors protest against CWD for ignoring issues

LAHORE: The Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Wednesday staged a fierce protest against the top officials of Punjab’s Communications and Works Department (CWD)...
Read more
LAHORE

Firdous says ECP protest was a ‘failed show’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the...
Read more
LAHORE

NAB closes 20-year-old inquiries against Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE:  In an important development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) closed two-decades-old investigations against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his...
Read more
LAHORE

Violation of Covid-19 restrictions to result in school’s closure: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday warned to shut down schools that opened a day earlier on violation of health restrictions...
Read more
LAHORE

PUNJAB PUNCH: Why is Lahore ranked as this year’s dream city?

Recently, The New York Times ranked Lahore among the world’s top 52 destinations, calling it the “city to love in 2021”, thus putting the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

ISLAMABAD

IHC bars police from booking PTI MP for thrashing woman

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday annulled a court verdict ordering lodging a police case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MP Kanwal Shauzab on...

Former president Zardari shifted to hospital

Faisalabad policemen fire at vehicle, killing one

Indian government offers to suspend farm reforms; farmers may call off protests

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.