CITY

Man held for impersonation

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a man on charges of defrauding citizens by impersonating an assistant director of the body.

Afaque Ahmed, a resident of Nowshera, was arrested for presenting himself as assistant director of the FIA. The arrest is accused of looting Rs1.5mn from citizens.

A laptop, mobile phone and cash were recovered from his custody.

Further investigation was underway.

In November 2018, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had arrested a man pretending to be an army officer from Karachi’s area of Mubina Town area. The impersonator was wanted in several criminal incidents.

