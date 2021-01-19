NATIONAL

NAB directed to complete graft probe against Memon

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete its probe against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former minister Sharjeel Memon by February 23.

During the hearing, the bench asked about the status of the investigation against the PPP leader. At this, the prosecutor told the court the agency was investigating Memon for the illegal appointments made in the Sindh Information department and added that more time is required in its completion.

The court after extending Memon’s bail and directed the NAB to complete its inquiry by February 23 and present a progress report.

The bureau had filed a reference in 2016 against the former minister, the then provincial information secretary, deputy directors of the Sindh information department Mansoor Ahmed Rajput, Mohammed Yousuf Kaboro and others for allegedly committing corruption from 2013 to 2015 in awarding advertisements of provincial government’s awareness campaigns in electronic media, causing a loss of around Rs3.27 billion to the national exchequer.

According to the reference, the suspected persons in connivance with one another have been accused of awarding contracts in violation of the relevant law and rules and at exorbitant rates.

NAB alleged that pre-qualification was conducted in violation of the Sindh Public Procurement Rules 2010 and the then information minister had illegally approved releasing of advertisements without due competition, costing Rs3,279,177,029 to the national exchequer.

