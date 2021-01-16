Epaper – January 16 LHR 2021
- Advertisment -
Must Read
USC CFO reveals irregularities, requests impartial inquiry against MD
ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chief Financial Officer Hamood-ur-Rehman has levelled serious allegations on the USC managing director and requested the corporation’s chairman to hold...
Thansks for publishing my Article. Revamping Agriculture Sector. but that’s not fair you printed/edited it in two parts. and other part secure food supply. but you changed the name. javed & optd lahore as city.
Mere name say print hona chye tha. It should be printed with my name.